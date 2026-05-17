Sylhet Test
Nahid Rana, Taijul fire as Bangladesh secure 46-run first-innings lead
A disciplined bowling performance spearheaded by Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam powered Bangladesh to a critical 46-run first-innings lead, bundling Pakistan out for 232 on the second afternoon of the Sylhet Test on Sunday.
Building on the foundation of Litton Das’s brilliant 126 from the opening day, which lifted Bangladesh to 278, the home bowlers maintained unwavering pressure.
Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz had already left Pakistan reeling at 96-4 by lunch, but it was the post-lunch session where the hosts truly drove home their advantage.
The turning point arrived when young speedster Nahid Rana broke a dangerous 63-run partnership by undoing Babar Azam with a clever change of pace.
Babar, who looked menacing during his 68 off 84 balls, chipped a length ball straight to Mushfiqur Rahim at mid-on.
Babar’s departure triggered a sharp collapse, with left-arm spinner Taijul Islam ripping through the lower-middle order. Taijul (3-67) removed Salman Agha (21) via a mistimed sweep before producing a beauty to clean-bowl Mohammad Rizwan (13) through the gate.
He quickly added Hasan Ali (18) to his tally, courtesy of a spectacular juggling catch by Nahid Rana under the scorching sun.
Staring down a massive deficit at 207-9, Pakistan found a lifeline in Sajid Khan.
The tailender launched an entertaining, counter-attacking cameo, smashing 38 off just 28 balls, including four sixes. His aggressive approach significantly narrowed the gap in what has developed into a relatively low-scoring encounter.
Rana finally put an end to the fireworks, altering his line to have Sajid caught at fly-slip by a diving Mominul Haque. Rana finished with impressive figures of 3-60, complementing Taijul’s three-wicket haul.
With a handy 46-run lead in their pocket, Bangladesh’s batsmen now face a crucial two-hour session before stumps on Day 2.