Will Bangladesh have to play at 2 Indian venues? BCCI says ICC yet to communicate anything

Speaking to the Indian news agency IANS, Saikia said, “We have not received any message so far regarding moving Bangladesh’s matches to Chennai or anywhere else, and this is beyond our control. This is an issue between the BCB and the ICC, because the ICC is the governing body.”

“If the ICC communicates any decision regarding a change of venue, the BCCI, as the host, will take the necessary steps. At present, we have no information on this,” he added.

The T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on 7 February. Under the current fixture list, all four of Bangladesh’s Group C matches are to be played in India, the first three in Kolkata and the final match in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held today at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters, Bangladesh’s adviser for Youth and Sports, Asif Nazrul, said that the BCB had recently received a letter from the ICC’s security department outlining the types of security risks Bangladesh could face if the team travelled to India.

The letter reportedly cited three reasons why Bangladesh team’s security risk could increase during the T20 World Cup in India: the inclusion of left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the World Cup squad, Bangladeshi supporters moving around wearing the national team jersey, and the approach of Bangladesh’s national elections, which could further heighten security risks.