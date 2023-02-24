Brits, Khaka lead stunning South Africa into final

Tazmin Brits and Ayabonga Khaka inspired a shock six-run victory for South Africa against England in their Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Brits hit 68 in a South African total of 164 for four, then held four catches, two of them exceptional, as England were restricted to 158 for eight.

South Africa will meet defending champions and heavy favourites Australia in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Medium-pace bowler Khaka took three wickets in the 18th over to put the target just beyond England's reach.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail made the first two breakthroughs after England made a fast start, then bowled captain Heather Knight in the final over to snuff out England's last hope.

Laura Wolvaardt and Brits launched South Africa's best batting performance of the tournament.