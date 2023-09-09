Sharfuddoula to be the first Bangladeshi to officiate men’s WC match

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid Saikat is set to become the first Bangladeshi to officiate a match in men’s ODI (one day international) world cup. He is the first Bangladeshi umpire to be included in 20 match officials for the league round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, reports BSS.

Currently an umpire of ICC's emerging umpire panel, Sharfuddoula will be the fourth umpire in the opening match between England and New Zealand on 5 October in Ahmedabad, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Friday.

"Srinath will take charge of the tournament opener between the last event's finalists, England and New Zealand on 5 Octobe in Ahmedabad. Menon and Dharmasena will be the standing umpires, with Paul Wilson as TV umpire and Saikat taking on fourth umpire duties," the statement said.