Bangladesh clinch Women’s World Cup berth

Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team reach the World Cup as West Indies fail to get the desired run rate against Thailand in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Bangladesh’s fate hung in the balance as Pakistan beat them by seven wickets early in the day. The girls had to wait for the result of the West Indies’ match against Thailand. To edge Bangladesh in Net Run Rate, the Caribbean girls needed to chase Thailand’s 167 runs in 10 overs or 11 overs. Windies would have qualified if they chased the target in 10 overs. If the score is level, they will have to win by hitting a six within the 11th over.