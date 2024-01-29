World Cup failure: Probe committee talks to Shakib, Tamim

The three-member inquiry committee which Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formed with one of its directors Enayet Hossain at the helm to find the reasons behind Bangladesh’s shambolic performance in the ODI World Cup, has talked to the team captain Shakib Al Hasan and former captain Tamim Iqbal, who was not in the team.

The special committee arrived in Sylhet Sunday to talk to the two biggest stars of Bangladesh cricket. They were in Sylhet for Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches there.