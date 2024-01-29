World Cup failure: Probe committee talks to Shakib, Tamim
The three-member inquiry committee which Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formed with one of its directors Enayet Hossain at the helm to find the reasons behind Bangladesh’s shambolic performance in the ODI World Cup, has talked to the team captain Shakib Al Hasan and former captain Tamim Iqbal, who was not in the team.
The special committee arrived in Sylhet Sunday to talk to the two biggest stars of Bangladesh cricket. They were in Sylhet for Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches there.
The two other members on the committee are BCB directors Mahbubul Anam and Akram Khan.
As Shakib’s Rangpur Riders and Tamim’s Fortune Barishal do not have any BPL fixture today, Monday, the committee grabbed the window to complete its assessment of Bangladesh team’s performance in the World Cup, held in India.
Following the discussion, committee head Enayet Hossain talked to the newspersons before leaving Sylhet. “We are at the last phase of the responsibilities the cricket board has given us. We shall submit the report to the board soon. We could talk to both of them as they were here in Sylhet.”
Asked in detail, Enayet Hossain said, “We sat with them separately. The meeting was smooth but I can’t say right now whether it was fruitful or not.”
The committee chief also informed the media that they discussed the future course of action for the development of the game of cricket in Bangladesh. “We talked not only about Shakib or Tamim, we had discussions about all aspects of cricket. We had sought their advice as well.”
The newspersons asked the probe committee about the conflict between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He was asked if it is possible to resolve the matter.
Enayet Hossain said, “We are not taking the conflict you are talking about into consideration. This is not something permanent. But everything is resolvable, given that you want to find a solution and know how to do it.”
The BCB on 29 November last year informed the media about forming a special committee to assess Bangladesh’s performance in the ODI World Cup.
Though the committee was not given any deadline, two months have already passed.
The committee is likely to submit its report at a special meeting of the BCB in February.