Bangladesh sent to bat against Windies in first ODI

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said, "We love to bat first as well. This is our home ground, and we are confident on this wicket. We talk about so many things, but this is a new game. I hope everybody understands his role and takes it positively.”

“Sometimes poor performance can happen, but we agree that this is a new day, and everybody should do better. We have two fast bowlers, three spinners, and seven batters," he added.

West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "We want to bowl first. We're just going to let the bowlers take the first strike this time. The preparation we had in between the Test match and this series was very important. It's been a bit hectic for the last couple of months, but we just have to make sure we adapt quickly. In these international fixtures, you've got to assess quickly and then decide what you need to do and then deliver. It's crucial for us to start the series well.”