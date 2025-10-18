Bangladesh sent to bat against Windies in first ODI
West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their first game of a three-match One-Day International series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday.
Bangladesh will look for a victory to recover from their recent whitewash at the hands of the Afghans in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. West Indies, on the other hand, will try to continue their winning streak, following a 2-1 victory against Pakistan at home in its last ODI series in August.
The last time both sides clashed in the 50-over format was in December 2024, when the Caribbean beat the Tigers in three-match series 3-0 at home.
However, before that series, Bangladesh had defeated the West indies in 11 consecutive ODIs.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said, "We love to bat first as well. This is our home ground, and we are confident on this wicket. We talk about so many things, but this is a new game. I hope everybody understands his role and takes it positively.”
“Sometimes poor performance can happen, but we agree that this is a new day, and everybody should do better. We have two fast bowlers, three spinners, and seven batters," he added.
West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "We want to bowl first. We're just going to let the bowlers take the first strike this time. The preparation we had in between the Test match and this series was very important. It's been a bit hectic for the last couple of months, but we just have to make sure we adapt quickly. In these international fixtures, you've got to assess quickly and then decide what you need to do and then deliver. It's crucial for us to start the series well.”
“I think it's more of a continuation of what we did in the Caribbean. Our last series was against Pakistan, which we won. We hadn't beaten them for quite some time, so that's a great confidence booster for the entire group. We want to continue from that, and hopefully, we can start well here in these foreign conditions and give them a run for their money. We have three seam options and three spinning options, so we think we have our bases covered,'' he added.
Squads
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan.
West Indies
Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste.