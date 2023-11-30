Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20Is

Bangladesh on Thursday named batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto as the country's one-day international and Twenty20 international captain for a tour of New Zealand next month.

Bangladesh will tour New Zealand to play three ODIs and three T20Is between 17 December and 31 December.

Najmul, who is currently leading the country's Test side against New Zealand in a home series, has been promoted to the new roles in the absence of regular limited-over captain Shakib Al Hasan.

