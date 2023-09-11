Mushfiqur Rahim blessed with a baby girl

Bangladesh national team cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has been blessed with a baby girl.
His wife Jannatul Kifayat gave birth to the baby at a hospital in the capital on Monday. Both the mother and the baby are at the intensive care unit (ICU).
Mushfiqur Rahim shared the news in social media. The cricketer posted an image of his son Shahrose Rahim holding a placard that says “It’s a baby girl’ in his official Facebook page.
“Assalamualaikum all…Alhamdulillah Almighty Allah bless us with a baby girl…Both mother and baby under observations..please pray for us,” he wrote.
Mushfiqur Rahim returned home on 9 September to be with his wife during the birth of their baby after Bangladesh’s match against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup, but he is likely to fly to Sri Lanka before the next Super Four match of Bangladesh against India on 15 September.
Along with Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan also returned home as he has been invited to attend an event, to be hosted in honour of visiting France president Emmanuel Macron on Monday, to represent the sports sector. Shakib Al Hasan is also likely to return to Sri Lanka before Bangladesh’s match against India.