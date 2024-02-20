Mathews gives Sri Lanka unassailable Afghanistan T20 series lead

All-rounder Angelo Mathews starred with a quickfire 42 and two wickets as Sri Lanka secured the three match T20 series against Afghanistan by winning the second match by 72 runs on Monday.

Sri Lanka wrapped up the series with a game to spare in front of a capacity crowd at Dambulla on Monday.

"It is all about the mind," Afghanistan's skipper Ibrahim Zadran said after the match. "If you do not execute your plans, you cannot win."

Former skipper Mathews was doubtful for the game in the afternoon with tightness in the hamstring, but the 36-year-old smashed an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls with four sixes and two fours.

He was particularly harsh on Azmatullah Omarzai, hitting him for three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over.

"Whatever the team wants me to do, I am willing to adapt myself according to the situation," Mathews said.

His big hitting gave much needed momentum, and Sri Lanka finished on 187 for six in 20 overs, with 34 runs coming in the last two overs.

