Amite Hasan emerges from the shadows

The Academy building at Mirpur is a place where cricketers come and go every day, always under the gaze of camera lenses. In the era of Facebook reels, almost every moment at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium becomes “news”.

Yet among those frequently seen in such “news” coverage, Amite Hasan has rarely been one of them. Quietly and unobtrusively, he has often come to Mirpur and left again. If recognised, he might have been greeted with a casual, “Oh, you’re that Amite!” Otherwise, he has remained in the background.

So who is Amite? At present, his most significant identity is that of a member of Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming first Test against Pakistan—a newly called-up cricketer to the national side.