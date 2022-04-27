Emphatic Sheikh Jamal clinch maiden title

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recovered from a precarious start to beat Abahani Limited by four wickets and having done so, they confirmed their maiden title of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports BSS.

Knowing that a victory would help them clinch the maiden DPL title with a match to go, they didn't give up the hopes despite having a poor start. Rather they showed a spirited mentality, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan to fulfill their aspiration.

After this victory, they amassed 24 points from 14 matches while their close rivals Legends of Rupganj who also won their today's game against Gazi Group Cricketers by 196 runs, put up 20 points in the table from same number of matches.