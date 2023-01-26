Babar Azam wins ICC men's cricketer of the year again

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday bagged the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' after being announced as the ICC men's cricketer of the year 2022.

Babar Azam continued to raise the bar for himself in 2022, breaking more personal records while making sure Pakistan's star shone brightly. Babar blew beyond that milestone while accumulating a huge 2598 runs at an intimidating average of 54.12. He was the only player to surpass the 2000-run barrier throughout the calendar year across all formats.

His haul of eight hundred and 17 fifties during the calendar year was Babar's best of his career to date and there's no doubt the dynamic right-hander is currently at the top of his game.