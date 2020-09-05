England beat Australia in thrilling first T20

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months.

Seemingly in control while chasing England's 162-7, Australia were pegged back as they lost quick wickets and were left needing 15 off Tom Curran's final over.

Marcus Stoinis missed the first ball, smashed a massive six off the second, but then missed the third.