England could field under-strength squad for Ashes: Report

ANI
London, England
A file photo taken on November 5, 2017, shows England`s James Anderson (2/R) celebrating a wicket during their two-day tour match against a Western Australian XI at the WACA in Perth. Veteran pace spearhead James Anderson said November 6, 2017, he was open to replacing suspended Ben Stokes as England vice-captain for the coming Ashes Test seriesAFP file photo

Following the talks between the team and officials of the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the possibility of England fielding an under-strength squad in the upcoming Ashes has grown significantly.

As per ESPNcricinfo, some members of the playing squad and some members of the team management were underwhelmed by the ECB's refusal to even countenance a partial or even complete postponement of the tour. As a result, they are considering their options.

One of those options is understood to be the entire team - including coaching and support staff - taking a collective decision to boycott the tour.

Earlier also, there have been reports that a number of England players could withdraw from the tour of Australia if they are not allowed to bring their families along. It is unlikely that there will be any loosening of the 14-day quarantine period by November.

The first men's Ashes Test is scheduled to begin at Brisbane's Gabba from 8 December ahead of a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval from 16 to 20 December.

For the first time in 26 years, the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from 26 to 30 December and Sydney Cricket Ground from 5 to 9January respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium 14 to 18 January.

