England could field under-strength squad for Ashes: Report

One of those options is understood to be the entire team - including coaching and support staff - taking a collective decision to boycott the tour.
Earlier also, there have been reports that a number of England players could withdraw from the tour of Australia if they are not allowed to bring their families along. It is unlikely that there will be any loosening of the 14-day quarantine period by November.
The first men's Ashes Test is scheduled to begin at Brisbane's Gabba from 8 December ahead of a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval from 16 to 20 December.
For the first time in 26 years, the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from 26 to 30 December and Sydney Cricket Ground from 5 to 9January respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium 14 to 18 January.