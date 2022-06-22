England dethrone Bangladesh from top-spot

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler demolished the Netherlands on Wednesday as England coasted to an eight-wicket victory with nearly 20 overs to spare in the third One-Day International (ODI), sealing the series 3-0 and replacing Bangladesh at the top of the ICC ODI Super League points-table.

England now have 125 points from 18 matches, with 12 wins, five defeats and one no result. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have 120 points from 18 ODIs with 12 wins and six defeats.

Roy’s 101 not out was his 10th ODI hundred in Amstelveen, with Buttler, standing in for injured captain Eoin Morgan, smashing an unbeaten 86.