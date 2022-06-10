England fight back against New Zealand in second Test

World Test champions New Zealand, who lost a gripping first Test at Lord's, were put in to bat under cloudy skies in Nottingham by home captain Ben Stokes.

But they took advantage of some wayward bowling on a pitch lacking venom, with Tom Latham and Will Young putting on 84 for the first wicket at roughly four an over.

Seamer Stokes dragged England back into it when he dismissed Young for 47 and the very next ball, stand-in skipper Latham fell to James Anderson for 26.

Despite those setbacks, New Zealand stayed positive, continuing to find the boundaries regularly as Conway and Nicholls reached the interval with no further losses.

The two players came out after lunch with a similar positive mindset, Conway hitting Stuart Broad for fours in consecutive deliveries.

Nicholls was given a huge let-off when Zak Crawley dropped a chance at second slip off Broad.

But all-rounder Stokes struck again in the 39th over when Nicholls, on 30, got an edge to a ball that nipped away off the seam and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took the catch.