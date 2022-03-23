England opener Roy given suspended ban for improper conduct

England opener Jason Roy has been handed a suspended two-match ban for "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket" and bringing it into disrepute, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The ECB or the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), the body that hears disciplinary cases in the domestic game in England and Wales, did not specify the incident he had been charged for.

"The CDC has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3," the board said in a statement.