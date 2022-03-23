England opener Roy given suspended ban for improper conduct

The CDC further ruled that Roy be "suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that punishment should be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour". He was also fined 2,500 pounds ($3,309.75)
The 31-year-old, who has played 98 one-day internationals and 58 Twenty20 internationals for England, earlier this month withdrew from the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying global events in the past three years had taken their toll on him.
Roy was set to feature for the newly formed Gujarat Titans in the T20 competition, which gets underway on Saturday.