England recall Broad and Anderson for New Zealand Tests

England have recalled all-time leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the opening two matches of a three-Test series against New Zealand in June.

The pacemen were controversially left out of the squad for the recent tour of the Caribbean, which England lost 1-0, hot on the heels of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

But the veteran bowlers, with a combined age of 74, were Thursday named in a 13-man squad as England prepare for the first match of Ben Stokes's reign as England captain at Lord's, starting on 2 June.

Star batsman Joe Root, who quit as captain last month, has retained his place in the squad, the first selected since new managing director Rob Key and incoming head coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, were appointed to their England roles.