3rd ODI
Mendis ton lifts Sri Lanka to 285-7 in series decider
Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis hit a superb 124 as Sri Lanka posted 285-7 in the third and deciding one-day international against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Tuesday.
With the series level at 1-1, Sri Lanka elected to bat first and a 124-run fourth-wicket stand between Mendis and skipper Charith Asalanka, who made 58, guided the hosts to a challenging total.
Bangladesh hit back with wickets to dent Sri Lanka, who were 224-3 before the left-handed Asalanka departed.
But Mendis, who was under fire for letting away starts and not converting his fifties into bigger scores, dug deep to register his sixth ODI hundred and anchor the innings.
Having thrown away his wicket in Colombo after a whirlwind 20-ball fifty, Mendis showed better application. His innings, laced with 18 fours, was a blend of crisp strokeplay and street-smart batting.
His 114-ball knock set the stage for Sri Lanka's total and number eight Wanindu Hasaranga finished with a flourish in his unbeaten 14-ball 18.
The home batters played the sweep to good effect and used their feet wisely to negate the turn on offer for spinners.
Mendis eventually perished in the 46th over, top-edging a pull off part-time spinner Shamim Hossain, who ran back to complete a sharp catch off his own bowling.
Bangladesh got quick wickets before Hasaranga's late cameo. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each.