Mendis ton lifts Sri Lanka to 285-7 in series decider

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis hit a superb 124 as Sri Lanka posted 285-7 in the third and deciding one-day international against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Tuesday.

With the series level at 1-1, Sri Lanka elected to bat first and a 124-run fourth-wicket stand between Mendis and skipper Charith Asalanka, who made 58, guided the hosts to a challenging total.

Bangladesh hit back with wickets to dent Sri Lanka, who were 224-3 before the left-handed Asalanka departed.