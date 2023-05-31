‘Amazing’ Dhoni hailed as one of a kind after thrilling IPL win

Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the final two balls in front of 80,000 fans at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Former India skipper Dhoni, who looks set to play on despite earlier suggestions that this might be his last hurrah, was out first ball in Chennai’s reply.

But the wicketkeeper-batsman also pulled off a masterful stumping of Gujarat’s danger man Shubman Gill and his experience, calm and sheer presence helped see Chennai home.

He has now equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of five titles as captain – Rohit for Mumbai Indians – but pundits believe Dhoni is in a league of his own.

“If you are comparing on titles you have got a discussion,” former Australia batsman and ex-IPL coach Tom Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

“But if you are talking about captaincy, there is no grand final.”

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar agreed, saying, “This kind of leadership will rarely be seen.”