Mathews says Anderson his inspiration ahead of 100th Test

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews on Saturday said he takes inspiration from veteran England fast bowler James Anderson for longevity in the sport as the former captain awaits his 100th Test.

Mathews will achieve the career milestone in the second Test against Pakistan starting Sunday in Galle with the hosts looking to bounce back from their opening loss.

England star Ben Stokes this week sparked a debate on cricket's packed calendar and player exhaustion after he quit one-day internationals on Tuesday.

But when asked about Stokes' decision, the 35-year-old Mathews said he still had a lot of cricket left in him in all three formats.

"My inspiration is Jimmy Anderson. At 40 being a fast bowler he still wants to play a couple of more years," Mathews told reporters -- although the England star only turns 40 next week.