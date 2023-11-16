World Cup: Australia on top as South Africa slump to 24-4

The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Heinrich Klaasen (10) to reduce South Africa to 24-4 after the Proteas elected to bat under cloudy skies and rain in the air.

South Africa are chasing their first ever World Cup final after faltering in four semi-finals including two against Australia in 1999 and 2007.

The winners of Thursday's game will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.