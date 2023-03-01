Moeen confident of England's attack ability in Bangladesh

English all-rounder Moeen Ali said Tuesday that England will maintain their aggressive batting in the coming one-day international series against Bangladesh even on slow pitches in the host country.

"We've done it all around the world. It's a different challenge and probably a different sort of plan, but the mindset is always the same," Moeen said in a press conference in Dhaka.

"If somebody bowls badly on any sort of surface, you try and put them away. So yeah, we're confident, we got the players to play well here."

England, the reigning world champions in both white-ball formats, are in Bangladesh to play three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals.