Captain Cummins back in Australia squad for 3rd Test

"We feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

Under-pressure veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who did not play in the second Test because of a back injury, kept his place in the squad for the match, which begins at the Adelaide Oval on 17 December.

Josh Inglis replaced the injured left-hander in the team for the second Test, but batted in the middle order with Travis Head moving up to open alongside Jake Weatherald.

McDonald did not rule out a fit-again Khawaja moving down the order if the dynamic Head opens again on his home Adelaide Oval wicket.

Khawaja batted at five in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes, making a century in each innings -- 137 and 101 not out -- in a drawn match at Sydney.

"Uzzie should be fit and available, and then we will work out our batting order based on the surface," McDonald said.