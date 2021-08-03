Excited at the prospect of playing in middle-order: Aussie skipper Wade

"To go back into the middle order is a challenge I'm excited to do. It doesn't faze me too much, whatever needs to be done. Then once the T20I World Cup comes around, whether that means I go back up the top or stay in the middle order, we aren't 100 per cent sure. The way Mitch (Mitchell Marsh) has come out and played at No. 3 that's certainly another option for us at the top."

The fringe players in the Australian team will have an opportunity to make a case for themselves in the T20I World Cup squad when they face Bangladesh in the series.