Waiting for the caged lion

Imran Khan went to prison due to difference with the army. He had gone to prison earlier as well and Pakistan erupted with protest and unrest. This time the protest may not have reached that intensity but it was not negligible nevertheless. After being arrested, Imran urged his supporters not to stay at home and protest peacefully. But his followers could not respond to the call largely due to the fear of arrest. Many are in hiding. Imran Khan became prime minister as the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf. It will naturally have supporters as well as adversaries. But it does not seem that there is any adversary of World Cup winning Imran throughout Pakistan.

Whomever I talked to about him at Lahore it was all about love and reverence. A gentleman, who came to Lahore from Karachi to watch the match, was talking about the arrest of Imran, “Even you people understand why he is arrested.” He is not a sycophant of the military. He has his own vision for the country, love for the country. Probably many do not like that.

The gentleman is a teacher by profession and talks well. But not every layman say speak that way. Many of them are naïve to think Imran cannot remain imprisoned for long. Because, Allah helps good people and Imran is a good man. He is in prison today because he did not want to be an accomplice to an ‘evil motives’’ of someone.