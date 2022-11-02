Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Netherlands

Zimbabwe have made one change from their previous loss to Bangladesh, with Luke Jongwe coming in for Brad Evans.
The Netherlands are already out of the semis race following three straight losses, and skipper Scott Edwards admitted the team had made a "few tactical errors".
Bas de Leede returns after suffering a nasty blow to his cheek off Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf and retiring hurt in their previous defeat.
Fast bowler Logan van Beek replaces Tim Pringle.
Squads
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG).
TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL).
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).