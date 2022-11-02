Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Netherlands

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands as they look to stay afloat for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, who shocked Pakistan in the Super 12, need to win their remaining two matches and for other results to go their way for a surprise entry into the final four.

It remains a tough Group 2 with table-toppers South Africa, India and Bangladesh leading the race for a place in the semi-finals.