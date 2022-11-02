Cricket

Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Netherlands

Adelaide, Australia
Zimbabwe's Captain Craig Ervine plays a shot in the air and is caught during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe at the Adelaide Oval on 2 November, 2022AFP

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands as they look to stay afloat for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, who shocked Pakistan in the Super 12, need to win their remaining two matches and for other results to go their way for a surprise entry into the final four.

It remains a tough Group 2 with table-toppers South Africa, India and Bangladesh leading the race for a place in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe have made one change from their previous loss to Bangladesh, with Luke Jongwe coming in for Brad Evans.

The Netherlands are already out of the semis race following three straight losses, and skipper Scott Edwards admitted the team had made a "few tactical errors".

Bas de Leede returns after suffering a nasty blow to his cheek off Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf and retiring hurt in their previous defeat.

Fast bowler Logan van Beek replaces Tim Pringle.

Squads

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG).

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL).

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).

