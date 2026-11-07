Hridoy makes history with maiden Test double century
Tawhid Hridoy became the first Bangladesh batter to score a double century in his maiden Test hundred, producing a remarkable innings to lead the hosts' fightback against West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet.
Bangladesh reached 340 for eight in 101 overs in their first innings, just 16 runs behind West Indies' total of 356, with Hridoy unbeaten on 200.
The right-handed batter reached the milestone off 304 balls, hitting 19 fours and seven sixes.
He brought up his double century with a single off Jomel Warrican after tea on the third day.
Hridoy is now the fourth Bangladesh batter to score a double century in Test cricket, joining Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.
What makes his achievement particularly remarkable is that he scored most of his runs while batting with the lower-order players.
After the dismissal of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the last recognised batter, Hridoy added 131 runs to his total while keeping Bangladesh in the contest.
Earlier, Hridoy had surpassed Mominul Haque's 181 against New Zealand in Chattogram in 2013 to become the highest-scoring Bangladesh batter in his maiden Test century.
His innings also helped Bangladesh recover from 205 for seven at lunch, putting the hosts in a strong position to challenge West Indies' first-innings total.