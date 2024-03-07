England opt to bat first against India

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against India on Thursday as the visitors look for a consolation win in the fifth Test.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, lost the opener but bounced back to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow has won his 100th cap and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also reaches a century of Tests at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, overshadowed by the snowcapped Himalayas.

There have been unseasonal rains leading up to the Test -- and there was a forecast of cold and sleet on day one -- but bright and sunny weather greeted players in the morning.