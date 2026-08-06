Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets to level series

It gave Pakistan a share of the series in the same manner of their last campaign in the Caribbean in 2021, when they rebounded similarly from losing the first Test to take the second, both matches played then at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Their last meeting in Pakistan, for two Tests in Multan in January of 2025, also finished 1-1.

This match was a personal triumph for Shafique.

Not included in the original touring party and only flown in last week as replacement for the injured Shan Masood, his unbeaten 160 was the cornerstone of Pakistan's first innings total of 387.

"This felt like a debut match for me, it was really unexpected," said Shafique on receiving the Player of the Match award and reflecting on his own stop-start international career.

"I haven't been able to get the opportunities recently, but as a professional you have to work towards a comeback and give of your best."