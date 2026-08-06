Port of Spain Test
Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets to level series
Pakistan levelled the brief series against the West Indies on Wednesday, completing an eight-wicket win just after lunch on the fourth day of the second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.
Beaten by 90 runs in the first Test the previous week at the Brian Lara Stadium in the south of the island, the visitors were left with a target of only 75 runs after the home side -- already in deep trouble overnight at 103 for six in the second innings -- were dismissed for 117 half-an-hour into the start of the day's play.
Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam guided their team to victory after openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais fell cheaply to pacers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph with Babar hoisting consecutive sixes off spinner Jomel Warrican to seal the result.
It gave Pakistan a share of the series in the same manner of their last campaign in the Caribbean in 2021, when they rebounded similarly from losing the first Test to take the second, both matches played then at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
Their last meeting in Pakistan, for two Tests in Multan in January of 2025, also finished 1-1.
This match was a personal triumph for Shafique.
Not included in the original touring party and only flown in last week as replacement for the injured Shan Masood, his unbeaten 160 was the cornerstone of Pakistan's first innings total of 387.
"This felt like a debut match for me, it was really unexpected," said Shafique on receiving the Player of the Match award and reflecting on his own stop-start international career.
"I haven't been able to get the opportunities recently, but as a professional you have to work towards a comeback and give of your best."
This was also Pakistan's first Test victory at Queen's Park Oval since 1977, when captain Mushtaq Mohammad's all-round performance took his team to a series-levelling win in the fourth Test of a five-match series. West Indies however won the decider in Kingston to take that rubber 2-1.
"Obviously you are satisfied when you win, but most important for us was the way we executed our plans," said Barbar, who has now won nine of his 12 Test matches as captain away from home.
"The way Abdullah (Shafique) played in the first innings and the way the spinners bowled in the second innings really made the difference."
Frontline spinners star
Pushing aside the hotly-debated omission of senior seamer Mohammad Abbas on the first morning of this Test, Pakistan prevailed with their two frontline spinners starring in the victory.
Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who was omitted for the first Test, made the most of his recall with a match haul of eight for 117, although he was not required on the final morning as the other spinner, left-arm orthodox Ali Usman, took two of the last three wickets to fall to claim four for 39 in the innings and match figures of six for 119.
West Indies were hampered by the absence of regular opening batsman Brandon King who was unable to bat because of back spasms suffered in effecting the run out of Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 88 the day before.
Khan had taken four for 32 to engineer the West Indies second innings collapse late on day three, yet Babar opted for the combination of Usman and seamer Mohammad Ali to complete the job on the fourth morning.
They were aided though by poor shot selection from the hosts' lower order.
Kemar Roach, noted for his tailender's defiance as displayed in the first innings, swung hopefully at the second delivery he faced from Usman to be bowled for a "duck".
Justin Greaves, the last real hope for any meaningful West Indian resistance, dragged an attempted pull at Mohammad Ali onto his middle stump, and the innings was wrapped up when Shamar Joseph, having already struck two boundaries, essayed another big swing at Usman only for a skied leading edge to be easily pouched by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.
"We should probably have gone into the match with an extra spinner as I underestimated the extent of my finger injury," West Indies captain Roston Chase admitted. "As for the batting, I thought we should have made a better effort of coping with the spin in the second innings so as to give our bowlers something reasonable to defend."
Pakistan's win also broke a streak of eight consecutive Test match defeats away from home, which started with a 360-run annihilation at the hands of Australia in Perth in December 2023.