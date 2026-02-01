Pakistan cleared to play T20 World Cup but boycott India match: Govt

The Pakistan team are now likely fly to Colombo on Monday afternoon after a week of uncertainty in the wake of Bangladesh’s expulsion from the tournament.

Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi had not said whether the national team would refuse to play in the Sri Lankan capital against India -- the highest revenue-generating game -- but the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government confirmed its decision on Sunday.

The World Cup runs from 7 February to 8 March, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and featuring 20 teams.

Naqvi hinted last week at an outright boycott of the event in protest over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to reject Bangladesh’s demands to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka over security fears.

Bangladesh’s demands were voted down by ICC Board members after a weeks-long standoff, with Pakistan the only country siding with them.