Rain stops play after Bangladesh extends lead to 247
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto closed in on his second century in the match as Bangladesh extended its lead to 247 against Sri Lanka in the first cricket Test before rain stopped Day 5 play at Galle International Cricket Stadium today.
Shanto who made 148 in the first innings was not out on 89 as Bangladesh reached 237-4 in the second innings.
He needs just 11 runs to be the only second Bangladesh player after Mominul Haque to hit a century in both innings of a Test.
Mushfiqur Rahim who scored 163 in the first match was out on 49 just before the rain arrived.
Shanto and Mushfiqur began the day watchfully, rather than showing any intent to accelerate the scoreboard in a bid to try to win the game. However, the intent showed they adopted safety-first approach as the pitch was still favourable for batting.
With Shanto serenely nearing his century, Mushfiqur's hurriedness led to his downfall just before the rain arrived.