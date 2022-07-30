Captain Nurul’s fight ends in vain

Captain Nurul Hasan made a valiant 42 off 26 balls but it wasn’t enough for Bangladesh to avoid a 17-run defeat in the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club Stadium on Saturday.

Nurul, in his very first match as Bangladesh captain, was let down by the bowlers, as Bangladesh’s erratic bowling allowed Zimbabwe to post 205-3, their highest ever score in T20Is.

Wesley Madhevere made 67 off 46 balls while all-rounder Sikander Raza smashed a quickfire 65 off just 26 balls to take Zimbabwe to 205-3 in their 20 overs.