Atal heroics, missed chances as Afghanistan hold Bangladesh to a draw
Afghanistan held on for a draw against Bangladesh in the Abu Dhabi Test after a gritty rearguard effort on the fifth and final day, finishing at 326-8 in their second innings.
Bangladesh needed three wickets after Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan’s seventh batter to be dismissed, but managed only one more as Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Yamin Ahmadzai for 19 off 85 balls.
Afghanistan’s resistance was led by opener Atal, who scored 111 off 332 balls for his maiden Test century. He was dismissed by Taijul Islam, caught at short leg, leaving Bangladesh needing three more wickets with 21 overs remaining.
However, Bangladesh missed two run-out opportunities off successive deliveries, while Hasan Mahmud dropped a catch, allowing Afghanistan to move closer to safety.
Qais Ahmad and tailender Zia-ur-Rehman held firm in the closing overs to secure a remarkable draw for Afghanistan. Qais remained unbeaten on 49, while Zia finished on 0 off 12 balls.
The result denied Bangladesh victory despite their strong position, as Afghanistan’s stubborn resistance turned the final day into a tense battle for survival.
Ebadot and Miraz claimed three wickets each, while Hasan and Taijul one each.