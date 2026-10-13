Atal heroics, missed chances as Afghanistan hold Bangladesh to a draw

Afghanistan held on for a draw against Bangladesh in the Abu Dhabi Test after a gritty rearguard effort on the fifth and final day, finishing at 326-8 in their second innings.

Bangladesh needed three wickets after Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan’s seventh batter to be dismissed, but managed only one more as Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Yamin Ahmadzai for 19 off 85 balls.

Afghanistan’s resistance was led by opener Atal, who scored 111 off 332 balls for his maiden Test century. He was dismissed by Taijul Islam, caught at short leg, leaving Bangladesh needing three more wickets with 21 overs remaining.