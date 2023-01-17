Tamim fifty guides Khulna to first win

Tamim Iqbal’s half-century guided Khulna Tigers to their first win in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after three losses, as they defeated Rangpur Riders by nine wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Tamim remained unbeaten on 60 off 47 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes to take Khulna to 130-1 in 18.2 overs.