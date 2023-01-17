Cricket

BPL 2023

Tamim fifty guides Khulna to first win

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Khulna Tigers batsman Tamim Iqbal running between the wickets during their match against Rangpur Riders in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 17 January 2023.Rangpur Riders Facebook page

Tamim Iqbal’s half-century guided Khulna Tigers to their first win in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after three losses, as they defeated Rangpur Riders by nine wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Tamim remained unbeaten on 60 off 47 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes to take Khulna to 130-1 in 18.2 overs.

Tamim formed two partnerships to complete the chase, a 41-run opening stand with Munim Shahriar (21 off 21 balls) followed by an unbroken 89-run unbeaten partnership with Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38 off 42 balls) which took Khulna home comfortably.

Earlier, Pakistani pace duo of Wahab Riaz and Amad Butt ransacked Rangpur’s batting line-up, bowling them out for 129 in 20 overs.

Wahab claimed 4-14 while Amad took 3-16 as Rangpur folded for a meagre total after being asked to bat first.

All-rounder Mahedi Hasan top scored for Rangpur with 38 off 34 balls.

With the win, Khulna jumped to fifth place in the seven-team points-table while Rangpur remained third with four points in four games.

