Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket with eye on two T20 World Cups

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.

Du Plessis, who recently featured in the two-match Test series against Pakistan, represented South Africa in 69 fixtures of the longest format of the game. The former South Africa skipper amassed 4,163 Test runs with an average of 40.02. He also hit 10 centuries and 21 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

Du Plessis didn’t have a good outing with the bat in Pakistan. He scored 55 runs in four innings as South Africa faced a crushing 2-0 defeat in the Test series.