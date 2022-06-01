Faith on experience or bet on youth

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque wants to step down as captain. He made his thoughts known to the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan in a meeting on Tuesday.

Mominul told the newspersons after the meeting that the pressure of leading the team in red-ball cricket is taking a toll on his batting. The left-hander wants to relieve himself of leadership burden and only concentrate on batting.

The board is yet to officially take back the captaincy mantle from Mominul but it seems to be just a matter of formality. The BCB will have to announce Mominul’s replacement very soon as Bangladesh is set to play a two-match Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean islands from 16 June.