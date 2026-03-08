Billion hopes as India face New Zealand for T20 World Cup glory

Defending champions India play New Zealand on Sunday in Ahmedabad looking to become the first side to lift the T20 World Cup for a third time and the country of 1.4 billion expecting nothing less.

Standing in the way of Suryakumar Yadav''s hosts are a team who have already upset the odds with a thumping nine-wicket win over previously unbeaten South Africa to reach the final.

After Finn Allen''s record 33-ball century in the semi-finals, a buoyant New Zealand believe they can finally win a T20 World Cup crown.

Skipper Mitchell Santner said: "If we go about our business the same way, we can upset another big team."

India will have to withstand the expectations of 100,000-plus cricket-obsessed fans at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hundreds of millions more will be watching on TV.