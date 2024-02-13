Ravindra strikes twice as South Africa stutter to 127-5

Rachin Ravindra underlined his all-round talent with two wickets as South Africa limped to tea at 127-5 on day one of the second and final Test against New Zealand

South Africa's tactic of batting patiently was foiled late in the second session in Hamilton as Ravindra removed Zubayr Hamza for a painstaking 20 off 99 balls and Keegan Petersen for two.

David Bedingham was 25 not out while Ruan de Swardt was on 16.