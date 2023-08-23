Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies aged 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, his former team mate Henry Olonga said late on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was the all-time leading test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 One-Day Internationals (ODI), scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.