Buttler stumped by England World Cup misery



Captain Jos Buttler pleaded for "answers on a postcard" to explain England's latest dismal day at the World Cup which saw the defending champions slump to a 100-run defeat to India.

After restricting the hosts to 229, England were bowled out inside the 35th over to suffer a fifth defeat in six games.

Only an unlikely mathematical miracle will save England who are rock-bottom of the 10-nation tournament having won fewer games than even non-Test playing Netherlands.

"Answers on a postcard. There's some top players in there who were a long way short of their best," said Buttler.

"Very disappointing. At the halfway stage chasing 230 we fancied ourselves. But it's the same old story.

"The gut feeling was that we wanted to chase. It is as good as we have been with the ball throughout the tournament. We took some good wickets so we are very disappointed."

The weary looking skipper added: "Whatever way you want to approach the game it is about being committed. For me it was soaking up pressure, building up partnerships and killing pressure.

"It is a about executing your skills. Chasing 230 there wasn't scoreboard pressure, we are falling short."