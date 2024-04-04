Narine blitz powers Kolkata to 272 and third win

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant made 55 off 25 balls, his second successive fifty, and Tristan Stubbs hit 54 but the rest of the batting flopped.

The venue was Delhi’s adopted home ground due to the upcoming general elections in India but Narine and Kolkata made it their own.

“Cricket is all about batting, so to contribute with the bat is pleasing but I also enjoy my bowling,” Narine, an all-rounder more renowned for his bowling who returned figures of 1-29 with his spin, said after being named man of the match.

“On a good wicket like that, we bowled well and were on the money, so a total team effort from us tonight.”

Narine, opening the batting, tore into the Delhi attack as he hit seven fours and seven sixes in his 39-ball blitz for his highest T20 score in his 501st match.