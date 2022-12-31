Miraz named in Wisden ODI team of the year

2022 has been a memorable year for Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He finished as Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker across three formats (59), played back-to-back match winning innings against India and was also named in the ESPNCricinfo ODI men’s team of the year.

Before the year 2022 came to a close, Miraz added another feather to his cap, getting named in the Wisden men’s ODI team of the year.