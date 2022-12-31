Cricket

Miraz named in Wisden ODI team of the year

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after hitting the winning shot against India in the first ODI between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 4 December, 2022Shamsul Hoque

2022 has been a memorable year for Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He finished as Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker across three formats (59), played back-to-back match winning innings against India and was also named in the ESPNCricinfo ODI men’s team of the year.

Before the year 2022 came to a close, Miraz added another feather to his cap, getting named in the Wisden men’s ODI team of the year.

Wisden, a British cricket magazine which is known as the Bible of cricket, picked Miraz as the lone all-rounder in the team saying, “The all-rounder in our XI, Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided Bangladesh cricket with one of its proudest moments, defeating India in an ODI series.

“He was crucial with the bat in that series, making an unbeaten 38 to seal a heist in the first ODI, and an unbeaten century to rescue the Tigers from 69-6 in the second. With the ball he was as reliable as ever, only twice going wicketless and taking four-fors in victories over South Africa and West Indies.”

Two players each from India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia and one player each from South Africa and the West Indies accompany Miraz in the XI.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named the captain while Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza was picked as the 12th man.

Wisden’s men’s ODI team of the year– Travis Head (Australia), Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Babar Azam (Pakistan) (c), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand) (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammad Siraj (India), Adam Zampa (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand)

12th man– Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

