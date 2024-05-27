West Indies complete 3-0 T20I series rout of South Africa

The West Indies completed a 3-0 sweep of their T20I series with South Africa after an eight wicket crushing of the Proteas at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Set 164 to win, the Caribbean side raced to the target with 6.1 overs to spare and for the loss of just two wickets.

Openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles put on 92 in 6.4 overs with Charles in particular punishing the tourists as he battered 69 off just 26 balls.

Charles hit 14 of those 26 balls for boundaries including five sixes.

