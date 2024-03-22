Bangladesh have 'high expectations' for Sri Lanka Test series

Bangladesh host a "formidable" Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting on Friday and ambitions are growing after years of struggle.

Bangladesh finished last in the 2021-2023 World Test Championship, winning just one of their 12 matches.

But in their previous Test series, against New Zealand in November-December, Bangladesh won the first match in Sylhet before losing the second in Dhaka after a close fight.

"We have high expectations," Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told reporters in Sylhet ahead of the first Test, part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

"If we can win most matches at home, then we give ourselves a good chance to be in contention in the World Test Championship."