Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan

Kane Williamson survived two stumpings and a leg-before decision as New Zealand reached 353-4 at tea Wednesday on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan.

At the break, Williamson and Tom Blundell were unbeaten on 66 and five respectively as the tourists trailed Pakistan’s first innings total of 438 by 85 runs.

Any first innings lead will be handy for either side to press for victory on a National Stadium pitch likely to take more spin on the last two days.