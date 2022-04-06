Finch and Ellis help world champions Australia thump Pakistan

Skipper Aaron Finch returned to form with a half century and pace bowler Nathan Ellis took four wickets as world champions Australia beat Pakistan by three wickets in the only Twenty20 international in Lahore on Tuesday.

Finch scored a 45-ball 55 to anchor Australia's chased a 163-run target after Ellis took 4-28 kept Pakistan down to 162-8 in their allotted 20 overs.