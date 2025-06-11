South Africa pacemen destroy Australia top order

South Africa fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took two wickets each to reduce Australia to 67-4 on the first morning of the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Wednesday.

Defending champions Australia were in desperate trouble in overcast conditions in London at 16-2 after losing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in a single Rabada over.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith led a mini-recovery before Jansen snuffed that out, removing opener Labuschagne and the dangerous Travis Head.

Former captain Smith, who has an impressive record at Lord's, was 26 not out at the break.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had opted to field in conditions that promised to favour his quicks after winning the toss and his decision paid early dividends.

Khawaja fell for a 20-ball duck in the seventh over, edging behind to David Bedingham at first slip.