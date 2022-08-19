Jansen, Maharaj partnership overcomes scares of fiery Stokes

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj took South Africa into a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs in the first Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday following a fine fifty from Sarel Erwee.

England captain Ben Stokes had bowled his side back into the game when he removed well-set opener Erwee (73) and Rassie van der Dussen (19) in quick succession to leave the Proteas 192-5.

But come stumps on the second day South Africa were 289-7 -- 124 runs ahead.